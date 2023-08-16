Capcom Releases Title Update 1 for Exoprimal

Capcom has launched the first major update for its recently-released game Exoprimal. Title Update 1 is now available on all platforms and brings several new additions to the game. This update includes 10 new alpha Exosuit variants and over 30 Modules, as well as a free Skywave “Egret” skin to celebrate surpassing one million players.

The new Exosuit variants feature unique weapon loadouts that differ from the standard models, allowing for diverse combat strategies. Some examples of the new suits include the Deadeye Alpha, which sports a shotgun with a short-range spread that transforms into a five-shot burst when aiming down sights. The Zephyr Alpha focuses on mid-range fights with its powerful projectiles. The Barrage Alpha can charge its rocket launcher to deal more damage and perform explosive leaps. The Vigilant Alpha wields a semi-auto rifle with occasional shots that pack an extra punch. And the Roadblock Alpha has an arm-mounted shotgun and a detachable shield for defensive maneuvers.

These new Exosuits can be unlocked for free by leveling up the base versions of the Exosuits to level 20. In addition to the Exosuit variants, the update also introduces a free Exosuit decal inspired by J-pop group Da-iCE, as well as the upcoming Funky Dance emote that will be available in the next title update in October.

Looking ahead, Exoprimal Season 2 is scheduled to launch in October 2023, offering a new map, mission type, Rigs, Modules, and a collaboration with Street Fighter 6. Season 3, coming in January 2024, will introduce beta variant Exosuits, a new boss enemy, a Monster Hunter crossover, and more.

Although Capcom acknowledged the challenges of releasing a new intellectual property (IP), they expressed confidence that Exoprimal will be a profitable project. The game has already amassed over one million players and Capcom plans to monitor player behavior and expand sales accordingly.

Exoprimal has received positive reviews, with IGN giving it a score of 8/10. The unique blend of hero shooter gameplay, an engaging story, and multiplayer design make it an enjoyable experience.