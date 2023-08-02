Sonos Move 2 Portable Speaker Coming in September with Improved Design and Features

Sonos is set to release its next portable speaker, the Move 2, by the end of September. The new speaker will have a similar design to the first-generation model, but with significant improvements in audio performance, battery life, connectivity, and more. One major upgrade is the inclusion of dual angled tweeters, which will provide true stereo playback instead of the mono output of the original Move. The Move 2 will also feature a woofer for handling bass frequencies and Automatic Trueplay for optimizing sound based on its position.

Battery life has been significantly extended, with continuous playback of up to 24 hours compared to the 10 hours of the first-gen Move. The battery is replaceable, and the Move 2 has been designed to use less energy when idle, improving standby endurance. The speaker will also come with redesigned controls, including a dedicated volume slider.

In terms of functionality, the Move 2 will support Bluetooth audio across the Sonos system when used at home, a feature that was lacking in the original Move. It will also support line-in audio through its USB-C port and double as a charger for mobile devices.

The Move 2 will retain the IP56 dust and water resistance of the original and will be made with shock-absorbent materials to protect against drops. It will come with a detachable power adapter for the wireless charging base station.

The Sonos Move 2 will be available in black, white, and a new olive color option, and will be priced at $449 in the United States, a $50 increase from the current price of the first-gen Move. Although slightly heavy, the original Move has gained popularity for its versatility and sound quality, and the Move 2 aims to further enhance the device with stereo audio and extended battery life.

Sonos typically does not comment on rumors and speculation, and The Verge has reached out to the company for a statement.