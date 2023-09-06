Leaked Renders Reveal Details About OnePlus 12: What to Expect

Leaked high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 12 have recently surfaced, giving us a sneak peek into the upcoming flagship smartphone. These renders, based on real-life pictures of the pre-production unit, provide new insights into the device that differ from previous leaks.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the back, accompanied by an LED flash. However, the newly leaked renders indicate that the chromed-out stainless steel bump, seen in earlier renders, is no longer present. Another notable change is the replacement of the Hasselblad logo with the letter “H” beside the camera module. Apart from these updates, the overall design of the device remains consistent with previously leaked renders.

On the front, the OnePlus 12 will sport a punch-hole cutout in the center of the display for the selfie camera. The power and alert slider will be located on the right edge, while the volume keys will be on the left side.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, expected to launch in October, the smartphone may offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The camera setup on the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to include a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope lens. Additionally, a 32MP selfie camera is expected. The device is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

While the exact launch date is unknown, a previous leak suggests that the OnePlus 12 will debut in China in December 2023, followed by a global launch including India in January 2024.

