Lenovo’s New Handheld Gaming PC ‘Legion Go’ in the Works

Lenovo is reportedly set to enter the handheld PC gaming market with its upcoming device, the “Legion Go.” This handheld gaming PC will run on Windows 11 for compatibility with PC gaming. The Legion Go will feature AMD’s new Phoenix processors, which are designed specifically for ultrabooks focused on gaming, AI, and graphics. Being part of Lenovo’s popular gaming brand, Legion, it is expected to offer a Windows PC gaming experience.

Although details about the Legion Go are currently scarce, it is rumored to have an 8-inch display, making it larger than competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally and the Steam Deck, both of which have 7-inch displays. This larger screen size could give the Legion Go an advantage, especially for games ported from PC or consoles that are designed for larger screens. However, there is no confirmation yet on the final design and availability of the device.

Lenovo’s previous attempt at a handheld gaming device, the Legion Play, never reached the general market. It was an Android-based cloud-oriented handheld, but the Legion Go is expected to have a different approach. With the success of devices like the Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally, which offer native PC gaming, it is speculated that the Legion Go will follow a similar route rather than focusing on cloud gaming.

One area where the Legion Go could outshine competitors is in terms of software. The ASUS ROG Ally, for example, has been criticized for its software experience not being the best. Lenovo’s partnership with Microsoft may help address this issue and provide better support for the Legion Go. Additionally, other major PC gaming brands like Razer and Dell’s Alienware are also expected to enter the handheld PC gaming market in the future.

In conclusion, Lenovo is preparing to launch the Legion Go, a handheld gaming PC featuring Windows 11 and AMD Phoenix processors. While specific details are still lacking, the device is expected to have an 8-inch display and offer a native PC gaming experience. With the growing popularity of handheld gaming PCs, Lenovo’s entry into the market is anticipated alongside competition from other major gaming brands.