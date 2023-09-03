Apple’s Vision Pro: Developer Response and Future Prospects

Apple’s highly anticipated Vision Pro headset has been generating a lot of buzz and debate even before its official launch. The success of this new product category depends heavily on the interest and support of developers. Apple is confident that developers will be excited about the groundbreaking capabilities of Vision Pro and has been working hard to convince them.

According to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, and Steve Sinclair, senior director of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, the response from developers has been overwhelmingly positive. The company claims that customer satisfaction for the developer labs has been extremely high, and the number of software development kit (SDK) downloads has exceeded expectations.

One key factor in getting developers on board is the hands-on experience provided at events like the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple demonstrated the potential of Vision Pro and allowed developers to try out the device themselves. This immersive experience has inspired developers like Ryan McLeod, game designer at Shapes & Stories, who believes it’s crucial for developers to have hands-on time with Vision Pro to create compelling experiences.

To ensure a vibrant ecosystem of apps, Apple is providing resources such as online support, a loan program for Vision Pro headsets, and compatibility evaluations to provide feedback to developers. The company’s goal is not only to have a wide range of apps available for Vision Pro but also to ensure they work seamlessly.

While XR headsets have remained niche products in the past, Apple’s entry into the market with Vision Pro is expected to be a game-changer. Developers like Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games, feel confident that Apple’s presence will have a monumental impact, comparing it to the early stages of the computer era in the 1980s. Experts in the healthcare industry, like Eran Orr, Miki Levy, and Xavi Oromi of XRHealth, believe that XR devices will become the main devices for everyday use in the future.

Though there is still skepticism about wearing a headset for extended periods and the high price tag of Vision Pro, developers are optimistic about its potential. Siddarth Satish, vice president of AI at Stryker, believes that Vision Pro could revolutionize the healthcare industry by reducing the need for specialized hardware and enabling more developers to build valuable clinical applications. For smaller development studios like McLeod’s, there is a sense of excitement in exploring new interaction concepts and creating memorable experiences in an XR setting.

Apple’s efforts to convince both developers and the public about the merits of Vision Pro are ongoing. As the headset prepares for its launch, it remains to be seen whether it will live up to the hype and become the breakthrough device that Apple hopes it will be.

