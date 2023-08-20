HasLab Developing New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Weapons

HasLab, a program by Hasbro Pulse, will be introducing new weapons for the Power Rangers Lightning Collection toy line. The line will go on hiatus in 2024 after the release of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, but before that, there are two big items planned for the Lightning Collection.

HasLab is known for its crowdfunding format, where pre-orders are launched for figures and vehicles from various brands. If the minimum number of backers is met within a 45-day period, the items are produced. HasLab has had successful campaigns with brands like GI Joe and Marvel, but not all have been equally successful, such as the Star Wars campaign.

Power Rangers will be joining the pipeline with a role play entry. The chosen plan is to develop replica Power Bow and Power Axe weapons, which belong to the Pink and Black Rangers. These weapons are necessary for the creation of a fully combined collector Power Blaster piece. It is expected that the weapons will be offered as a bundle together for a price of approximately $450.

The exact details of the campaign, including the backer total required for production and the launch date, are currently unknown. However, it is speculated that Hasbro may provide a teaser during the Power Rangers panel at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023. In the past, Hasbro has included stretch goals for unlocked accessories, so there may be additional rewards if the minimum goal is surpassed.

It is important to note that if the goal is not met within 45 days of the launch, the manufacturing of these weapons will not proceed. Power Rangers fans and collectors of the Lightning Collection are advised to stay tuned for updates and announcements from Hasbro and The Illuminerdi for more information on this exciting development.