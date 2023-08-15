Florida Mansion with Ex-Marines on Patrol Lists for $24.2 Million

A luxurious mansion located in Florida is now up for sale at a staggering price of $24.2 million. The mansion, which offers stunning views of the ocean, boasts a range of high-end features and amenities that cater to luxurious living.

Set in the exclusive community of Palm Beach, the mansion is guarded by a team of ex-marines who provide round-the-clock security. The presence of ex-marines on patrol adds an extra layer of safety and peace of mind for potential buyers.

The mansion features a spacious interior with 17,798 square feet of living space. It includes 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a 4-car garage. The master suite offers breathtaking ocean views and includes a private balcony. The mansion also showcases a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, a formal dining room, a home theater, and a wine cellar.

Outside, the property boasts a beautifully landscaped garden and a 50-foot swimming pool, perfect for hosting outdoor events and entertaining guests. The mansion also provides direct access to a private beach, allowing residents to enjoy the sun and sand in complete privacy.

Palm Beach is known for its luxurious lifestyle and attracts high-profile individuals thanks to its prestigious golf courses, yacht clubs, and designer shopping districts. The area is also home to several world-renowned restaurants and cultural attractions.

With its prime location, top-notch security, and luxurious features, this Florida mansion offers a truly exceptional living experience. The $24.2 million price tag reflects the exclusivity and opulence that this property embodies.