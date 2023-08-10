PS5 Cloud Streaming Beta Rolls Out with New Architecture

Earlier this week, PS5’s cloud streaming Beta became available to certain users. While it was initially announced that the streaming would support up to 4K resolution, Insider Gaming has now provided further details regarding the streaming architecture.

Internally known as Project Cronos (formerly Cronus), this new architecture aims to create a robust streaming experience on the PS5, marking a significant advancement for the company in the ever-expanding market. The development of Cronos commenced five years ago, primarily driven by the complexity surrounding the PS5’s SSD.

The SSD in the PS5 presented a unique challenge for Sony, as the existing technology could not support the necessary infrastructure development due to issues such as functionality and latency. To overcome this, Sony’s Future Technology Group designed a completely new network storage solution based on PCIe (NTB) that leverages NTB and the PS5 I/O co-processors.

The end result is a custom storage server code-named ‘Kura’ that boasts impressive specifications, capable of reading up to 5 GB/s with less than 1ms latency.

According to sources, Sony plans to have a total of 28 data centers across 15 metros for the eventual full launch of PS5 Cloud streaming in the fiscal year 2023-2024 (April 2023 – March 2024).

In June, the official PlayStation blog announced that cloud streaming was being tested for supported PS5 games. This includes titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, Game Trials, and digital PS5 titles that players own. The feature will allow Premium members to effortlessly jump into their favorite games without the need to download them onto their console. Sony aims to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium, further enhancing the value of the service.

