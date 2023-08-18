Starfield Achievements Revealed Ahead of Game Launch

The highly anticipated game, Starfield, is set to launch on September 6 for Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. However, thanks to a collaboration with @PlayStationSize on Twitter, the entire list of achievements for the game has been revealed.
Please note that the following achievements may contain spoilers and should be viewed at your own discretion. Here is a list of the achievements players can aim to unlock in Starfield:
1. A Legacy Forged
2. All That Money Can Buy
3. Entangled
4. Executive Level
5. Further Into the Unknown
6. Guilty Parties
7. High Price to Pay
8. In Their Footsteps
9. Into the Unknown
10. Legacy’s End
11. One Giant Leap
12. Surgical Strike
13. The Best There Is
14. The Devils You Now
15. The Hammer Falls
16. Unearthed
17. Dust Off – Reach Level 5
18. Traveler – Reach Level 10
19. Elite – Reach Level 25
20. Space Opera – Reach Level 50
21. Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100
22. Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries
23. Deputized – Join the Freestar Rangers
24. One Small Step – Join Constellation
25. Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet
26. Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard
27. For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time
28. Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost
29. Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links
30. I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband
31. Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship
32. Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships
33. Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures
34. Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets
35. The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems
36. Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems
37. Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks
38. Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies
39. Fixer – Complete 30 Activities
40. Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions
41. Industrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts
42. Jacked In – Access 50 Computers
43. Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources
44. Replicator – Craft 100 Items
45. Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources
46. Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons
47. Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines
48. War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence
49. The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions
50. Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion
These achievements offer a glimpse into the various challenges and activities players can expect from Starfield. Whether it’s exploring star systems, completing missions, or forming relationships with companions, there seems to be something for everyone.
As the game’s release date draws nearer, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to dive into the vast world of Starfield and start unlocking these achievements.