Starfield Achievements Revealed Ahead of Game Launch

The highly anticipated game, Starfield, is set to launch on September 6 for Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. However, thanks to a collaboration with @PlayStationSize on Twitter, the entire list of achievements for the game has been revealed.

Please note that the following achievements may contain spoilers and should be viewed at your own discretion. Here is a list of the achievements players can aim to unlock in Starfield:

1. A Legacy Forged

2. All That Money Can Buy

3. Entangled

4. Executive Level

5. Further Into the Unknown

6. Guilty Parties

7. High Price to Pay

8. In Their Footsteps

9. Into the Unknown

10. Legacy’s End

11. One Giant Leap

12. Surgical Strike

13. The Best There Is

14. The Devils You Now

15. The Hammer Falls

16. Unearthed

17. Dust Off – Reach Level 5

18. Traveler – Reach Level 10

19. Elite – Reach Level 25

20. Space Opera – Reach Level 50

21. Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100

22. Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries

23. Deputized – Join the Freestar Rangers

24. One Small Step – Join Constellation

25. Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet

26. Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard

27. For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time

28. Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost

29. Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links

30. I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband

31. Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship

32. Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships

33. Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures

34. Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets

35. The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems

36. Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems

37. Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks

38. Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies

39. Fixer – Complete 30 Activities

40. Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions

41. Industrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts

42. Jacked In – Access 50 Computers

43. Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources

44. Replicator – Craft 100 Items

45. Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources

46. Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons

47. Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines

48. War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence

49. The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions

50. Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

These achievements offer a glimpse into the various challenges and activities players can expect from Starfield. Whether it’s exploring star systems, completing missions, or forming relationships with companions, there seems to be something for everyone.

As the game’s release date draws nearer, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to dive into the vast world of Starfield and start unlocking these achievements.