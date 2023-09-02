Exciton–Polaritons Enhance Magneto-Optical Responses in Van der Waals Crystals

An international team of researchers has discovered that hybrid light-matter quasiparticles called exciton–polaritons can enhance magneto-optical effects in layered crystals. This breakthrough has significant implications for the development of magneto-optic devices, such as sensors and imaging devices, as well as the creation of high-speed switches and all-optically controlled magnetic memory devices.

Exciton–polaritons are formed when there is a strong interaction between an optical cavity’s photon mode and bound electron-hole pairs called excitons. These quasiparticles possess properties of both light and matter and are of great interest for various technological applications, including low-light sensors, logic devices, and quantum communications.

Magneto-optical devices manipulate light using applied magnetic fields. The interaction between excitons and magnetic fields is crucial for the development of these devices. Magnetic van der Waals (vdW) crystals have shown promise for their strong magneto-optic response.

In this recent study, researchers from the City College of New York and the Advanced Science Research Centre of CUNY, in collaboration with an international team, demonstrated that exciton–polaritons further enhance the magneto-optical response in magnetic vdW crystals. The study focused on chromium sulphide bromide (CrSBr), a material that exhibits magneto-optic effects when switched from an antiferromagnetic state to a ferromagnetic state.

The researchers studied two types of CrSBr cavities: one with external mirrors and another using a “mirrorless” cavity formed by the crystal and its environment. By applying an external magnetic field to the crystals, the researchers observed changes in the reflectivity spectrum, indicating modifications in the relative exciton-photon fraction of the polaritons.

In addition, the researchers investigated the effect of magnons, which are quantized oscillations in the spins of the CrSBr crystal. They found that both coherent and incoherent magnons could produce magneto-optical responses in the system. The study also revealed that incoherent magnons, generated thermally, can have a pronounced effect on the magneto-optical response.

The results of this study provide valuable insights into the interaction between exciton–polaritons and magnetic fields, opening up new possibilities for the development of magneto-optic devices with enhanced performance. The potential applications include magneto-optic switches, sensors, and the future development of magnetic lasers and all-optically controlled magnetic memory devices.

