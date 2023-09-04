Excitel Launches ‘Big Screen’ Plan with Lightning-Fast Internet and Smart TV

Excitel, an Indian home internet startup, is expanding its ‘Big Screen’ plan to over 35 cities across the country. This innovative plan offers subscribers lightning-fast internet speeds of 400 Mbps combined with a 32-inch smart TV featuring 16 app subscriptions, including popular platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, all for just Rs 1,299 per month. The company is also introducing a Mini Home Theater plan, offering a Full HD Home Projector and Dual WiFi for a cinematic 200-inch viewing experience at Rs 1,499 per month.

The ‘Big Screen’ plan was originally launched as a pilot in Delhi and quickly gained popularity, with over 1000 connections added monthly in Delhi alone. Due to high demand, Excitel is now rolling out the plan nationwide. The concept behind this plan is to offer users uninterrupted and high-speed home entertainment at an affordable price, with free OTT subscriptions, TV sets, and projectors included.

The ‘Big Screen’ plan includes impressive features such as 400 Mbps internet speed, 16 OTT channels, and 550+ live TV channels. Subscribers can enjoy a Wybor 32-inch smart TV or an EGate Full HD 1080p native projector, depending on the chosen plan. Both plans offer the added benefit of no-cost EMI options for subscribers.

Excitel has also introduced its ‘Cable Cutter Plan,’ which provides lightning-fast speeds of up to 400 Mbps along with a selection of 12 premium OTT channels and access to 550+ Live TV Channels, catering to modern entertainment enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive and efficient home entertainment solution.

With the expansion of the ‘Big Screen’ plan and the introduction of the ‘Cable Cutter Plan,’ Excitel aims to provide Indian consumers with affordable options for high-speed internet and comprehensive home entertainment experiences.

