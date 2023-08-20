Fiona Afshar: From Instagram Chef to Pasta Business Owner

Fiona Afshar, a former software writer, florist, and mother of three, never expected to make money from cooking. Growing up in Iran, Afshar learned that food was a way to express love. In 2018, she created an Instagram account called @cookingwithfiona to share cooking videos with her daughter. To her surprise, she quickly gained a following and discovered her talent for making colorful and patterned noodles.

Afshar’s unique pasta creations became a hit, and she turned her passion into a business. She started offering cooking classes, partnering with brands, and even launched an online shop called Fiona’s Pasta. According to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It, Afshar earned $129,300 last year primarily from selling pasta boxes from her home kitchen in Malibu, California.

Food has always been a significant part of Afshar’s life. As a child, her mother gave her a cookbook that she cherished. Even as she pursued a career in software and raised her children, she continued to find solace and joy in cooking. Afshar’s Instagram success led her to experiment with pasta-making, and her followers loved it.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Afshar started hosting virtual pasta-making classes, which attracted participants from all over the world. Encouraged by her brother, she also opened an online store where she sells her colorful and designer-based pasta. Luxury fashion retailer Ssense even approached Afshar for a collaboration, resulting in branding deals that brought in additional income.

Despite her success, Afshar remains focused on her passion for cooking and connecting with others through food. She works about 32 hours per week making, packaging, and shipping her pasta, with the help of her mother and brother’s mother-in-law. Although her business has the potential to expand, Afshar wants to maintain its personal touch and does not plan on mass-producing her pasta.

For Afshar, her pasta business is a labor of love, an expression of her art, and a way to pass on her culture to her children.