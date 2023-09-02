First Case of Stalking Using Apple AirTag Reported in India

The Ahmedabad cyber cell has recently filed a report against an individual in India who used an Apple AirTag to stalk a woman, marking the first known case of AirTag stalking in the country. AirTags are small Bluetooth devices designed to help locate valuable items, but in this instance, it was misused for tracking and harassing purposes.

According to reports, the perpetrator of this distressing act is believed to be the woman’s former partner. He used the AirTag to monitor her movements and even gain access to her phone call records. To address this alarming situation, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information and Technology Act, which deal with the violation of bodily privacy.

The victim first became aware of the stalking when she received a notification on her iPhone 13 Pro Max saying, “AirTag Found Moving With You.” These repeated alerts caused her to grow suspicious that someone was tracking her. She shared her concerns with the Cyber Cell in July, as her driver and daughter had also received similar alerts on their phones.

Seeking assistance, she visited a car service station and with their help, located the hidden AirTag. Shockingly, it was concealed under the seat cover behind the driver’s seat, attached with adhesive. The Cyber Cell has identified the woman’s former partner as the person responsible for this invasive act, who had been harassing her for months.

This incident highlights the need for vigilance and legal action against such technology-enabled harassment. AirTags are meant to help people keep track of their belongings, but they have unfortunately been misused for stalking purposes. In response to these concerns, Apple has introduced features in the Find My app that can help users detect AirTags that are not their own.

This case serves as a reminder to prioritize the safety and privacy of individuals while utilizing technology. Awareness, education, and stringent laws are imperative to prevent the misuse of tracking devices and protect against cyberstalking.

