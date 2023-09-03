Former Microsoft Employee Shares Her Secret to Dealing with Job Rejections

The recent wave of layoffs in the tech job market has left many employees struggling to find new roles. Companies like Microsoft, Twitter, Meta, Google, and Amazon have all made significant cuts in their workforce to cope with market conditions and reduce costs. In the midst of this challenging time, a former Microsoft employee took to LinkedIn to share her personal experience with job rejections and offer some words of encouragement.

The post begins by acknowledging the pain of facing rejection, comparing it to the surprise of receiving a poor grade on a test you thought you aced. The emotional impact of such rejections can be greater than expected, as the confidence in one’s success makes the outcome even more difficult to accept. But rather than dwelling on that disappointment, she reveals her secret “mantra” – turning to her comfort movie. This simple act of engaging with something familiar and comforting helps her remember that things will be okay.

While it’s natural to feel sadness and allow oneself to process the rejection, it’s crucial to move forward and be prepared for new opportunities. The author assures those who have been repeatedly rejected in their job search that their time will come. The key is to come out of the sadness stronger and more determined to face new opportunities.

Microsoft, in particular, has undergone significant layoffs. In January of this year, the company announced the layoff of 10,000 employees, citing the move as necessary. More recently, 276 employees based in Washington, USA, were fired in July. The departments affected included customer service, support, and sales. Despite these workforce adjustments, Microsoft remains committed to prioritizing strategic growth areas and supporting their customers and partners.

Job rejections can be disheartening, but it’s important to remember that setbacks are temporary. The shared experience of the former Microsoft employee reminds us to find comfort in familiar things, allow ourselves to be sad but determined, and keep moving forward until our time comes.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]