Former Employee Exposes Working Culture at Linus Media Group

Streamer and content creator Madison Reeve recently shared their reasons for leaving their role as Social Media Manager at Linus Media Group. In a lengthy thread posted on social media, Reeve highlighted alleged workplace issues and their personal experiences during their time at the company.

Reeve mentioned that they feared backlash and experienced attacks, defamation, and death threats from the community. They stated that they would not recommend anyone to work at Linus Media Group, especially considering their experiences as a woman in the office.

According to Reeve, they were called “incompetent” and their requests for help were dismissed by managers, who advised them to be more assertive. They claim to have been laughed at during a meeting. Additionally, Reeve alleged that they were inappropriately grabbed multiple times and barred from appearing in Linus Tech Tips videos. They also spoke about experiencing sexism and inappropriate conduct, including being asked about their sexual history.

Reeve further described a work environment with micro-management, a lack of trust, and an intense pressure to produce content. They revealed that they were reprimanded for taking sick days, which led them to commit an act of self-harm in order to take a day off without facing harassment.

The former employee also highlighted internal paranoia at Linus Media Group, stating that employees who leave often start their own content creation platforms. They mentioned that their acceptance of the role was announced publicly without their knowledge, and their contract did not align with what they were initially told about personal projects in the role.

Reeve concluded by asking the public not to attack individuals at the company who lack power to make changes. Linus Sebastian, the founder, announced stepping down as CEO but remains the owner of Linus Media Group.

It is important to note that support is available for those affected by the issues raised in this article, such as the Suicide Prevention Helpline in the USA and the Samaritans in the UK.