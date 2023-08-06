DouyuTV | Xiaohai Uses Box to Conceal Inputs During Evo 2023

During this year’s Evo tournament, Xiaohai, a finalist for The King of Fighters 15, has employed a unique strategy to prevent opponents from reading his inputs. He has been using a cardboard box to cover up his arcade stick, specifically a Qanba box provided by his sponsor.

While the effectiveness of this strategy is uncertain, Xiaohai’s results speak for themselves. This is not the first time we have seen players utilize such tactics to gain an advantage, but it is rare to see a player representing their sponsor while doing so.

In addition to his success in The King of Fighters 15, Xiaohai is also making waves in the Street Fighter 6 bracket at Evo. With over 7,000 players competing, he has secured a place in the top 129 and has yet to lose a set.

Xiaohai’s skills in fighting games are undeniable, and his unconventional strategies only add to his reputation. As the Evo tournament progresses, it will be interesting to see how his opponents adjust to this tactic and if it continues to give him an advantage.

