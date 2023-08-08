Competitors Report Issues with PS5 USB Ports at Evo Championships

Competitors in this year’s Evo fighting game championships have claimed that heavy use of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles has caused the USB ports to come apart. Players at tournaments like Evo often bring their own controllers, most of which are fight sticks with USB connections. Complaints have surfaced stating that the PS5’s USB port has been getting stuck in their controllers, possibly due to the excessive heat generated by the console.

The main concern reported by players is the detachment of a blue piece of plastic from the PS5’s USB port, which then becomes lodged in the gap of the controller’s USB connector. While some competitors blamed the melting of the USB ports, it should be noted that there is no evidence to support this claim.

Competitors SabreAZ and Kyoku236HS took to Twitter to share their experiences, showcasing the blue plastic stuck in their controller’s USB connectors. Eduardo Cuervo also shared a photo of his “melted controller”, which revealed the same issue. However, it should be clarified that the controllers themselves did not actually melt.

The mentioned players noted that the plastic piece can be removed with tweezers, but the USB ports on the PS5 are no longer usable after the incident. Similar issues have been reported by other players in different locations, even with brand new consoles.

While it is uncertain whether the issue is caused by excessive heat or repeated inserting and removing of controllers, the fact that multiple players experienced this problem during a single tournament raises concerns for event organizers. It may render the console’s USB port unusable for the remainder of the event.

As a result, players are requesting solutions for future contests, such as using USB hubs or considering alternative gaming platforms like Xbox or PC as the main format. Event organizers will need to address these concerns to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience for all participants.