Evo 2023 Schedule

Evo 2023 is the world’s largest fighting game tournament and takes place over three days. It starts on Friday, August 4th, and concludes on Sunday, August 6th. The event features numerous fighting game tournaments with thousands of participants. The entire event is streamed live on Twitch.

Day One – Friday 4th August:

The schedule for day one has already concluded.

Day Two – Saturday 5th August:

The schedule for day two has already concluded.

Day Three – Sunday 6th August:

The schedule for day three includes the Top 6 Finals for four main games.

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – Top 6 Finals:

The oldest main game of Evo 2023, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, will feature its Top 6 Finals. It is yet to be seen if a new player can take the crown or if it will be the definitive game of the year.

Tekken 7 – Top 6 Finals:

Tekken 7, a long-standing mainstay of Evo, will have its Top 6 Finals. The best players from around the world will compete for glory and prize money.

Guilty Gear Strive – Top 6 Finals:

Guilty Gear Strive will wrap up with its intense Top 6 Finals. Fans are excited to see which characters will make it to this stage.

Street Fighter 6 – Top 6 Finals:

Street Fighter 6, a record-breaking tournament, will conclude Evo 2023. Despite airing late at night for Europeans, the Top 6 Finals of this game are anticipated to be the most-watched part of the entire event and will shape the future of competitive Street Fighter 6.

Viewers can watch Evo 2023 on the Twitch channel “twitch.tv/evo”.

