Evo 2023 Schedule

Evo 2023 is the largest fighting game tournament in the world. It takes place over three days, starting on Friday, August 4th, and ending on Sunday, August 6th. The event is held in Las Vegas and is streamed live on Twitch.

On the first day of Evo 2023, various fighting game tournaments took place, but the details are not provided.

The schedule for the second day of Evo 2023 is as follows:

– Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Top 6 Finals: The top six players of Melty Blood: Type Lumina compete to become the winner of the game’s biggest in-person tournament. This tournament starts at different times depending on the region.

– Tekken 7 – Pools (Continued): The pools of the Tekken 7 tournament continue on the second day.

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – Pools (Continued): The pools of the Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament also continue on the second day.

– Street Fighter 6 – Pools (Continued): The pools of the Street Fighter 6 tournament continue on the second day.

– Guilty Gear Strive – Pools (Continued): The pools of the Guilty Gear Strive tournament continue on the second day.

– Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – Pools (Continued): The pools of the Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 tournament also continue on the second day.

– Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Open Beta Tournament: This tournament is particularly interesting as the game, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, hasn’t been released yet. The beta build of the game will be used for this tournament.

– King of Fighters XV – Top 6 Finals: The King of Fighters XV tournament concludes with the top six players competing for the title.

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – Top 46 to Top 6: The Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament moves from the top 46 players to the top 6.

– Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Finals: The finals of the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising tournament take place on the same day.

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – Top 6 Finals: The Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament concludes with the top 6 Finals.

– Tekken 7 – Top 24 to Top 6: The Tekken 7 tournament progresses from the top 24 players to the top 6.

– Street Fighter 6 – Top 24 to Top 6: The Street Fighter 6 tournament also advances from the top 24 players to the top 6.

– Guilty Gear Strive – Top 24 to Top 6: The Guilty Gear Strive tournament moves from the top 24 players to the top 6.

– Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – Top 48 to Top 6: The Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 tournament progresses from the top 48 players to the top 6.

These matches can be watched on Twitch, with each tournament having its own dedicated stream.