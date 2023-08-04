CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Evo 2023 Schedule

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Evo 2023 Schedule

Evo 2023 is a three-day fighting game tournament that starts on Friday, August 4th, and ends on Sunday, August 6th. The event takes place in Las Vegas and is streamed live on Twitch.

Day One – Friday 4th August:
On the first day of Evo 2023, there will be an Industry Showcase featuring fighting game developer panels, news, updates, and announcements. This showcase will be on the main Evo channel for most of the day. In addition, there will be tournaments for several games including Dragon Ball FighterZ, King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, and Tekken 7.

Day Two – Saturday 5th August:
The second day of Evo 2023 will include the continuation of the tournaments from day one, as well as the top 24 to top 6 matches for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and King of Fighters XV.

Day Three – Sunday 6th August:
On the final day of Evo 2023, the tournaments from the previous days will wrap up with the top 6 matches for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and King of Fighters XV. Additionally, there will be a tournament for Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, which boasts the largest in-person tournament for the game.

Each tournament will have its own start time, which varies depending on the region. The schedule has been adjusted to accommodate viewers from different parts of the world. The streaming channels for each tournament are specified, allowing fans to easily find and watch their favorite games.

Evo 2023 promises to be an exciting event with thousands of participants competing for glory in their favorite fighting games. Whether you’re a fan of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter, or any other game on the lineup, Evo 2023 is a must-watch tournament for fighting game enthusiasts.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

PlayStation: Revolutionizing Console Gaming

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Square Enix Translates Final Fantasy VII Scene into LEGO

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Benefits of Drinking Water

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
AI

AI Chatbot “Ed” to Serve as Student Advisor in Los Angeles Unified

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Match Group Introduces AI-powered Photo Selection Tool for Dating Profiles

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments