Evo 2023 Schedule

Evo 2023 is a three-day fighting game tournament that starts on Friday, August 4th, and ends on Sunday, August 6th. The event takes place in Las Vegas and is streamed live on Twitch.

Day One – Friday 4th August:

On the first day of Evo 2023, there will be an Industry Showcase featuring fighting game developer panels, news, updates, and announcements. This showcase will be on the main Evo channel for most of the day. In addition, there will be tournaments for several games including Dragon Ball FighterZ, King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, and Tekken 7.

Day Two – Saturday 5th August:

The second day of Evo 2023 will include the continuation of the tournaments from day one, as well as the top 24 to top 6 matches for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and King of Fighters XV.

Day Three – Sunday 6th August:

On the final day of Evo 2023, the tournaments from the previous days will wrap up with the top 6 matches for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and King of Fighters XV. Additionally, there will be a tournament for Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, which boasts the largest in-person tournament for the game.

Each tournament will have its own start time, which varies depending on the region. The schedule has been adjusted to accommodate viewers from different parts of the world. The streaming channels for each tournament are specified, allowing fans to easily find and watch their favorite games.

Evo 2023 promises to be an exciting event with thousands of participants competing for glory in their favorite fighting games. Whether you’re a fan of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter, or any other game on the lineup, Evo 2023 is a must-watch tournament for fighting game enthusiasts.