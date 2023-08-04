Evo 2023: Updates and Announcements

Evo 2023, also known as the Evolution Championship Series, is set to take place in Las Vegas this weekend, attracting the best fighting game players in the world. This year’s Evo is expected to be the largest yet, with nearly 15,000 participants competing in the main tournament, including over 7,000 players in Street Fighter 6 alone.

Besides being a major tournament, Evo has also become a significant news event, with publishers and developers like Capcom, Bandai Namco, NetherRealm Studios, and Arc System Works using the platform to make game reveals, character announcements, and release date announcements. Some of these details will be unveiled during the daylong Evo 2023 Industry Showcase on Friday, August 4th, while others will be shared during or after the finals events of various games throughout the weekend.

One of the major announcements made at Evo 2023 is Riot Games’ Project L, a fighting game based on the League of Legends franchise. Riot revealed a new playable character, Yasuo, the Unforgiven, who will be featured in the game. Another announcement came from Arc System Works and Melty Blood developer French-Bread, who revealed their new game, Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes, a 2D “light novel-style action” fighting game set to release in 2024.

Fair Play Labs and Ludosity also announced the sequel to their 2021 fighting game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, with the introduction of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. They showcased new mechanics and controls, as well as the addition of Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants as a playable character.

NetherRealm Studios is expected to reveal more characters and gameplay from Mortal Kombat 1, while Capcom will provide updates for Street Fighter 6, including the release of new characters like newcomer AKI and the return of Ed and Akuma. Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8 will also have a panel, where they may finally reveal the much-anticipated release date. Additionally, Arc System Works will announce Season 3 of Guilty Gear Strive, which will introduce balance changes, new battle mechanics, and new special moves for the characters.

With all these exciting announcements and updates, Evo 2023 promises to be an eventful and thrilling weekend for fighting game enthusiasts.