Evo 2023: The Premier Fighting Game Tournament

Evo 2023, the world’s foremost fighting game tournament, is set to begin today and will continue until Sunday night. This year promises to be the biggest in the tournament’s history, with numerous games, including Street Fighter 6, attracting record-breaking numbers of participants. Whether you’re watching from home or in Las Vegas, here’s everything you need to know about Evo 2023.

The tournament’s events will be spread across various stages and streamed on Twitch and YouTube channels. Typically, a game’s earlier rounds are broadcast from smaller stages, while the finals take place on the main stage and are streamed on the main Evo Twitch and YouTube channels. The full schedule can be found on the tournament’s website.

The featured games for this year’s Evo include Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, The King of Fighters XV, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Guilty Gear Strive, and the highly anticipated debut of Street Fighter 6.

The tournament kicks off with round one of the main eight games. However, there will also be a special industry showcase event on the main stage, featuring up-and-coming indie fighters. One of the featured games in this showcase is 5 Force Fighters, which has garnered attention and excitement since its debut at GDC earlier this year.

Fans can also look forward to the Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 tournament. Marvel vs. Capcom has a legendary status in the fighting game community, and its return to the Evo stage after a 15-year absence is sure to generate immense excitement. The throwback tournament aims to celebrate older but beloved games within the community.

The launch of Street Fighter 6 has revitalized the fighting game community, attracting a large fanbase and garnering widespread praise. Its debut at Evo shattered franchise and tournament records for the most number of competitors, with an impressive 7,061 fighters. The high level of competition and support for Street Fighter 6 is expected to make it a thrilling spectacle to watch.

Evo offers some of the best competitive gaming entertainment, with passionate communities and intense gameplay. Whether you’re a casual observer or a dedicated fan, make sure to catch the tournament this weekend for an exhilarating experience.