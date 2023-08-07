EVO 2023: The Biggest Fighting Tournament Returns with Exciting Game Announcements

The biggest fighting tournament in the world, EVO 2023, not only showcased thrilling moments in the fighting game community but also revealed some major game announcements. Street Fighter 6 stole the show with its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. Although Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo were not included as full characters, players can look forward to TMNT gear, emotes, titles, stamps, and costumes in Street Fighter 6, adding a delightful fan service to the game.

Another announcement that gathered attention was the reveal of new characters for Mortal Kombat 1, including Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik. Sareena will join as a Kameo fighter, adding to the excitement surrounding the game’s release on September 19, 2023.

Tekken 8 announced the return of Raven, a secret intelligence officer for the United Nations who uses ninjutsu and can attack enemies with clones of himself. A newcomer named Azucena, known as the Peruvian Coffee Queen, was also introduced. She brings a playful dodging and countering playstyle that spices up the gameplay.

SNK surprised fans with the news of a new Fatal Fury game, titled Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This will be the first addition to the franchise since 1999. While not much information or a release date was given, the teaser trailer showcased an intense battle between Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, leaving fans eager for more details about the game and its characters.

Guilty Gear Strive announced its third season, introducing Johnny as the next DLC fighter, along with new battle stages and additional characters.

Riot Games revealed Yasuo as the fourth character for Project L, their fighting game based on League of Legends. Being a master swordsman with the ability to manipulate the wind, Yasuo’s versatile stances and powerful attacks will make him a formidable force.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 surprised fans with the addition of Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants. Equipped with a mech suit and unique attacks like ketchup-based moves and lasers, Plankton joins other new characters like Squidward Tentacles and Jimmy Neutron in the upcoming game.

EVO 2023 showcased an array of exciting announcements that left fans of fighting games eagerly anticipating their releases.