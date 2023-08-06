Tekken Competitor Meo-IL’s Controller Cover Mishap at EVO 2023

Meo-IL Dae-il, a renowned Tekken 7 player from South Korea, known for his strong skills and vibrant personality, recently made headlines at EVO 2023. It has become a trend among high-tier competitors to cover their controllers, concealing their inputs from opponents. Meo-IL chose to join this trend but unintentionally created a comical situation.

To disguise his controller, Meo-IL opted for a cute frog blanket, which made it seem like he was up to something other than executing command inputs. While some spectators found it amusing, there were mixed reactions to the resemblance it bore to certain actions that could be performed with a different kind of fight stick.

Despite the comical mishap, Meo-IL has taken the situation in stride and has been a good sport about it. He continues to compete in the tournament, remaining in the Top 6 and having a chance at winning it all through a loser’s bracket run. It remains to be seen whether he will change his controller cover strategy for the remainder of his matches at EVO 2023.

Covering controllers has gained popularity among competitive players, with KOF XV champion Zeng ‘Xiaohai’ Zhuojun also adopting this strategy. It allows players to hide their inputs and maintain an element of surprise in their gameplay. This trend has been catching on quickly in the gaming community.

Meo-IL’s stage presence and colorful controller have always made him stand out. With his flashy LED glasses and engaging celebrations, he brings excitement to the Tekken scene. His skill and entertaining performances have earned him a dedicated fan base, making him a player to watch out for in tournaments.

As the tournament progresses, the focus remains on Meo-IL’s gameplay rather than his controller mishap. Whether or not he manages to secure victory at EVO 2023, his presence and unique style continue to captivate audiences worldwide.