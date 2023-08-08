Evo 2023: A Recap of Announcements and Reveals

This year’s Evo tournament provided fighting game enthusiasts with an action-packed weekend. The competition showcased some of the best gameplay in years, but that wasn’t the only highlight of the event. Evo 2023 also featured a plethora of announcements and reveals that kept viewers glued to their screens.

While Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 didn’t receive any new content, almost every other game on the mainstage had something exciting to showcase.

Starting with Capcom, the company surprised everyone with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Street Fighter 6 collaboration. SF6 will introduce TMNT avatar costumes for the turtle brothers, along with additional accessories for the Battle Hub and World Tour. Capcom also revealed a menacing cutscene for their next DLC character, A.K.I.

Arc System Works announced that Johnny would be one of the four new DLC characters coming to Guilty Gear Strive Season 3. The update will also include new special moves for existing characters and universal mechanics to enhance gameplay.

NetherRealm Studios released a trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, revealing Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik as playable characters, with Sareena making a cameo appearance. Reptile’s ability to transform between human and reptilian forms adds an interesting dynamic to the game.

Bandai Namco surprised Tekken fans by introducing Azucena, the first fighter from Peru, as a new character in Tekken 8. Raven also made a comeback with new moves and abilities.

Cygames unveiled a gameplay trailer for the previously announced Nier in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. They teased the addition of Grimnir as a playable character and confirmed a worldwide release date for November 30, 2023.

SNK had several announcements, including the reveal of their new Garou sequel, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, featuring Rock Howard and Terry Bogard. They also announced the upcoming release of The King of Fighters 13 Global Match on November 16, 2023.

In addition, SNK announced that Samurai Shodown would receive rollback netcode in September 2023. They also introduced Najd as the new DLC character for Season 2 and announced the return of Duo Lon with a balance update.

Microsoft surprised everyone by announcing a new 10th anniversary update for Killer Instinct. Iron Galaxy will provide a balance overhaul along with optimizations for the Xbox Series X|S and improved matchmaking.

Lastly, Capcom showcased designs for costume 3 of Guile, Juri, Marisa, and Dee for Street Fighter 6.

Overall, Evo 2023 was a weekend full of surprises, announcements, and exciting gameplay previews, leaving fighting game fans eager for the future of their favorite genre.