Microsoft Announces Changes to Xbox Game Pass Lineup for Mid-August 2023

Microsoft has revealed the lineup of games that will be joining and leaving Xbox Game Pass in mid-August 2023. The highlight of the changes is the addition of Everspace 2 and the removal of Death Stranding.

According to Xbox Wire, five new games will be added to the service this month. A Short Hike will be available first on August 3, followed by Everspace 2 on August 15.

Everspace 2, developed by RockFish Games, allows players to pilot their own space fighter in fast-paced third-person combat. The game features a handcrafted universe with classic RPG elements, offering a single-player campaign. IGN’s early access review gave Everspace 2 a score of 7/10, praising its gameplay variety compared to other space fighter games.

Another title joining Xbox Game Pass is Limbo, a puzzle-platforming adventure game. In Limbo, players take control of a young boy as he navigates a strange and dangerous world in search of his sister. IGN’s review of Limbo awarded it a score of 9/10, hailing its originality, atmosphere, and overall brilliance.

Four games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15. These include Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima (PC), Edge of Eternity (cloud, console, and PC), Midnight Fight Express (cloud, console, and PC), and Total War: Warhammer III by Creative Assembly (PC).

With these additions and removals, Xbox Game Pass continues to offer a diverse range of games for its subscribers. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming additions and departures.