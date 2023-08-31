Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct Reveals Exciting Gameplay Details

The recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct provided fans with an abundance of new information about the highly anticipated game. The trailer showcased the Flower Kingdom as the new starting point, with Bowser returning and merging with the prince’s castle to become a formidable foe.

Nintendo introduced various worlds within Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Flower Kingdom, such as the Petal Isles and Shining Falls. One significant change in gameplay is that Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and two Toads all have the same abilities. Luigi no longer has a higher jump, and Peach cannot float. Additionally, Yoshi and Nabbit are playable characters with unique features.

Power-ups play a vital role in the game, with the Elepehant Mario and other power-ups like Bubble, Drill, and the classic Fire Flower making an appearance. The Wonder Flower, central to the game’s title and the Flower Kingdom, was explored further. It triggers various curious events, allowing Mario to transform into a Goomba or warping the level in unexpected ways.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder also incorporates a perk system called Badges. These upgrades, unlockable throughout the game, offer significant gameplay changes. For example, Safety Bounce prevents players from falling into lava, the Coin Magnet attracts coins, and Jet Run provides endless speed.

The game supports four-player local multiplayer, similar to previous Mario games. Nintendo also revealed online connectivity, including ghost mode data with additional benefits. However, traditional online multiplayer was not announced during the Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to be released in June and has generated significant excitement among fans. The Elephant Mario power-up, in particular, has captured the attention of players eagerly awaiting its release.

Article source: Ryan Dinsdale at IGN.