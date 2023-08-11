THQ Nordic Announces Exciting Lineup of Upcoming Games

THQ Nordic recently held a digital showcase, unveiling a range of new trailers and surprise game reveals. The event showcased a variety of highly anticipated titles to look forward to.

One exciting announcement is the adaptation of the popular 2020 comic book mini-series, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin,” into a video game. Although no release date was provided, Black Forest Games, known for remaking “Destroy All Humans!” and its sequel, is handling the development.

Another game revealed at the showcase is “South Park: Snow Day,” a new 3D co-op multiplayer game set to be released next year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. This announcement follows a teaser that was shown at last year’s showcase.

Fans of the 2000s-era action RPG “Gothic” will be thrilled to know that a remake is in the works. A new trailer was unveiled, providing a brief overview of the fantasy world that players will get to explore. Although no release date has been announced, it will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S upon its release.

The highly anticipated sequel to Iron Lore’s 2006 game, “Titan Quest 2,” was officially announced during the showcase. Developed by Grimlore Games, known for their work on “SpellForce 3,” the sequel is currently in development.

The upcoming reboot of the horror game franchise, “Alone in the Dark,” also received a new trailer at the event. The trailer introduced one of the game’s playable characters, Edward Carnby, portrayed by David Harbour. A second trailer showcased the second playable character, Emily Hartwood, played by Jodie Comer.

Other games featured in the showcase include “The Last Train Home,” a real-time strategy game, “Outcast – A New Beginning,” an open-world third-person shooter, “Space for Sale,” a simulation game, “Tempest Rising,” a base-building RTS game, “Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy,” a co-op multiplayer game, “Way of the Hunter: Tikamoon Plains,” featuring new in-game locations, and “Wreckreation,” an arcade-style racing game set in an open world called MixWorld.

Overall, THQ Nordic’s digital showcase unveiled a range of exciting new games across various genres. Fans can look forward to these upcoming titles on different platforms in the near future.