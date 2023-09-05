Baldur’s Gate 3: Romance Bug Fixed, But Some Players May Not Be Happy

In the highly anticipated role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3, players were surprised by the enthusiastic romance options offered by party companions. However, it seems that this was unintentional and actually a bug in the game’s romance system.

Larian Studios boss, Swen Vincke, revealed in an interview with TheGamer that the approval thresholds in the romance system were set too low for some characters, including the particularly enthusiastic Gale. Vincke admitted that this unintended aspect of the game was a bug and not the intended design.

Vincke explained that the romance system was meant to simulate realistic interpersonal interactions, but the initial implementation was too fast and unrealistic. The studio has since fixed the bug for some of the characters and is still in the process of addressing the issue for others.

While some players may have enjoyed the initially high level of romance options, Vincke emphasized that coming on so strong in real life would be considered problematic. The intention of the game is to provide a more realistic experience, and the bug undermined this goal.

Although not all players may be happy about the dialing back of the romance options, it is important to maintain a balance and adhere to the original vision for the game. Vincke acknowledged that there were players who enjoyed the intense romance options, but it was necessary to make adjustments for a more authentic representation of relationships.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on September 6 for PlayStation 5 owners, who will now need to put in more effort to pursue romantic interactions. An Xbox version is also expected to be released before the end of the year.

Sources:

– TheGamer: Interview with Swen Vincke, Larian Studios boss