Baldur’s Gate 3 Launch Causes Steam Download Issues

The long-awaited launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally arrived, but it seems that Steam is experiencing some difficulties as players rush to download the game. Developer Larian Studios’ founder and CEO, Swen Vincke, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of user-reported problems on Steam. Reports of these issues spiked on August 3rd when the game was launched.

Some users, including Ollie Wood on Twitter, have shown their empty progress bars that simply say “Busy”, indicating that they are unable to download the game at the moment. IGN’s own download of Baldur’s Gate 3 is also taking longer than expected.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Access on Steam since October 2020 but is now officially available. However, Larian Studios had previously mentioned in August that the game’s large file size of 122GB could not be downloaded in advance. To ensure a smooth experience, the developer advised players to delete the Early Access version, along with any save files and mods, and perform a fresh installation of the full version.

In IGN’s ongoing review, which is currently based on approximately 22 hours of gameplay, they have expressed their positive impressions of Larian’s latest high-fantasy role-playing game.

Overall, the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 has generated a wave of excitement among players, despite the download issues experienced on Steam. Fans can now immerse themselves in this highly anticipated game and explore the vast world that awaits them.