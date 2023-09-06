Everyday Curtains to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Singapore and Embrace Smart Home Technology

Everyday Curtains, a leading supplier of modern curtains and blinds, is making significant strides in its commitment to delivering high-quality and well-priced products with the announcement of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore. This milestone signifies the company’s dedication to innovation and pushing the boundaries of design and functionality in the curtains and blinds industry.

The new manufacturing facility will allow Everyday Curtains to seamlessly integrate automation technology into its production processes. By utilizing premium materials sourced from the best mills in the world, the company aims to enhance the craftsmanship of its window treatments and reduce lead times.

In addition to upgrading its manufacturing capabilities, Everyday Curtains will be shifting its automation hardware to Matter, a smart home technology system developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance. This next-generation universal system will replace Zigbee, enabling homeowners to connect a wider range of smart home devices with their motorized window treatments.

The adoption of Matter is a testament to Everyday Curtains’ commitment to customer satisfaction. With this compatibility, homeowners will have the opportunity to pair their motorized curtains, roller, and venetian blinds with popular home automation systems such as Apple HomeKit.

Furthermore, Everyday Curtains values the heritage and tradition of handmade craftsmanship in its products. The company’s automation systems are designed to showcase the skills and expertise of its mature employees while reducing physical exertion. This ensures that valuable and experienced members of the workforce can continue to contribute their talents while maximizing productivity.

Everyday Curtains’ new manufacturing facility and adoption of Matter technology represent an exciting new chapter for the company. As it continues to push the boundaries of design and functionality, homeowners can look forward to more appealing and technologically advanced products that set new benchmarks for excellence.

