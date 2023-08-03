Weapon Balancing Changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 update has not only brought new content to both games but has also introduced significant adjustments to the weapons. These changes are set to affect the meta in both Warzone and multiplayer gameplay.

In Warzone 2, the popular Cronen Squall Battle Rifle has received a major nerf with the Season 5 update. The maximum damage range and multiple damage values when hitting an enemy in the torso, limbs, and neck have been reduced. This nerf may open up opportunities for other long-range weapons to become more dominant in Season 5.

Moving on to the weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5, the RAPP H Light Machine Gun has seen an increase in semi-auto damage but a reduced rate of fire. In the Assault Rifle category, the Chimera’s close-mid damage has been increased, while the M13B has received a headshot multiplier increase.

For the Battle Rifles, in addition to the adjustments made to the Cronen Squall, the HCR 56 Light Machine Gun has seen a decrease in limb damage multipliers, and the RAAL MG has received a headshot multiplier increase.

In the Submachine Gun category, the MX9 has increased close-mid damage, neck multiplier, upper torso multiplier, and lower torso multiplier. The Minibak now has a damage step added at mid-far range, with a decreased minimum damage but an increased headshot multiplier. The Lachmann Sub has had its maximum damage range and close-mid damage range decreased. The VEL-46 has increased neck, upper torso, and lower torso multipliers. The BAS-P has had its maximum damage range and multipliers increased. Lastly, the Fennec 45 has received an increase in maximum damage.

The developers are also aware of concerns regarding the Signal 50 in Warzone but do not currently plan any changes, as it does not exceed normal performance ranges.

These weapon balancing changes aim to provide a more diverse and balanced gameplay experience for players in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5.