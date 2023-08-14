Pokémon Presents: New Trailer Reveals Exciting Details About Scarlet and Violet DLC

A new trailer premiered at the Pokémon World Championships last weekend, unveiling exciting details about the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Titled The Indigo Disk, this second part of the DLC will feature the return of past first partner Pokémon, brand-new moves, and a mysterious nineteenth Tera Type.

One of the most thrilling reveals in the trailer is the inclusion of every past first partner Pokémon, also known as “starters,” in the Winter expansion. Typically, starters can only be obtained at the beginning of a game and are limited to three choices exclusive to each region. However, Scarlet and Violet will break this tradition by allowing players to encounter all past starters in the wild. This is a series first and provides an opportunity to obtain Pokémon like Bulbasaur, which were previously unavailable in these games.

Additionally, the trailer introduces two new paradox Pokémon, each with a proper name and type. Roaring Bolt, based on Entei, is an Electric/Dragon type, while Iron Crown, based on Cobalion, is a Steel/Psychic type. Both Pokémon are accompanied by unique moves, with Raging Bolt having access to Thunderclap that strikes before the opponent’s move, and Iron Crown utilizing Tachyon Cutter, a move that guarantees two consecutive hits. The trailer also showcases two other new moves, Psychic Noise, which damages the target and prevents healing, and Upper Hand, an attack that prioritizes the user.

The trailer concludes with a glimpse of a nineteenth Tera Type, represented by a rainbow-colored hexagon in the battle UI. The exact effects and acquisition method of this new type remain unknown. The trailer ends with an animation of crystals, each representing a Pokémon type, forming a crown, hinting at further details that may be unveiled in Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC, The Indigo Disk.

Excitement is building among fans for the return of past starters and the introduction of new Pokémon and moves in Scarlet and Violet’s DLC. More information can be expected when The Indigo Disk arrives on the eShop during the Winter season.

