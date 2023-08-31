Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Brings All Borderlands Games Together

The highly anticipated Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box has finally been released, bringing together all the numbered Borderlands games into one complete package. This collection includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, and Borderlands 3, along with all their respective DLC.

The collection also features the episodic efforts Tales from the Borderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands, which expand on the Borderlands universe with their unique storytelling.

However, it’s worth noting that the recently released spin-off game, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is not included in the collection. As a more recent game and a standalone adventure, it’s understandable why it wouldn’t be bundled together with the mainline Borderlands games.

For those who already own the previous Borderlands bundle, The Handsome Collection, it seems that there may be an “upgrade offer” available. The official Borderlands account hinted at potential discounts for dedicated Vault Hunters, although full details have yet to be announced.

The release of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box follows its earlier leak via South Africa’s game rating board. This official confirmation brings excitement to fans of the series, especially following recent speculation about Borderlands 4, which was debunked after appearing on actors’ resumes. However, CEO Randy Pitchford has previously alluded to the studio working on “the big one,” indicating that the Borderlands series is far from over.

If you can’t get enough of games like Borderlands, here is a list of similar titles to enjoy.

