Unique Accessories for the Apple Vision Pro: What to Expect

The Apple Vision Pro, announced at WWDC 2023, has captured the attention and imagination of many. Companies that create accessories for Apple products have wasted no time in envisioning new products to complement the Apple Vision Pro. Here are some of the accessories you can look forward to.

Speck, known for their iPhone and MacBook cases, has hinted at a lineup of accessories for the Apple Vision Pro. While they haven’t provided specific details, they have mentioned “protection options, carrying cases, and holders.” Speck enthusiasts can sign up with their email address to receive exclusive updates.

CASETiFY, known for their colorful products, will be launching the Bounce Vision Series for the Apple Vision Pro. The series includes headbands, protective cases for the external display, neck straps, and cushions for the eyepiece. Customers will have the ability to customize their accessories with various color combinations, patterns, textures, and even their own designs and photos.

Luxurious European leather brand BandWerk is planning a lineup of headbands for the Apple Vision Pro. Handcrafted in Germany using high-quality Italian leather, these headbands will offer comfort, durability, and style. The headbands will come in five colors: brown, grey, creme, black, and gray with orange highlights.

Caviar, a luxury jeweler known for its extravagant Apple accessories, is taking the Apple Vision Pro to another level. Inspired by high-end fashion, they have designed a flip-up shield made of 18-karat gold. Additionally, Caviar will offer a Connolly leather band, made from the same supplier as the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce. The Caviar 18K Gold Vision Pro is expected to be a limited edition product with only 24 units available.

These accessories are just the beginning, with more expected to be released alongside or shortly after the Apple Vision Pro. While these accessories may come with a price, they will provide the opportunity to customize, protect, and enhance your Apple Vision Pro experience. Whether you’re looking for added luxury or functionality, these accessories will offer something for everyone.

