Welcome to the Latest Xbox Game Pass Drop!

Today, on August 15, Xbox Series X and S players can enjoy the new addition of Everspace 2. This fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter offers exploration in space and on planets, along with RPG elements, mining, crafting, and tons of loot. Immerse yourself in an exciting sci-fi story set in a vivid, handcrafted open world filled with secrets, puzzles, and perils. Everspace 2 is already available on PC and is now also accessible on Xbox Series X, Series S, and Cloud.

In addition to Everspace 2, there is another exciting offering for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members. Madden NFL 24, the latest Madden title from EA, now has an official 10-hour early access trial. If you are an EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can take advantage of this trial. Here’s how to get started:

For Xbox console players:

1. Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

2. Search for ‘Madden NFL 24’.

3. Select the base game for your console (not the ‘Standard Edition’ or the ‘Deluxe Edition’).

4. Choose the ‘Free Trial with EA Play’ option and start the installation.

For PC Game Pass members:

1. Download the official EA app.

2. Link it to your Xbox account.

3. Find the Madden NFL 24 store page within the app.

4. Download the trial to enjoy 10 hours of gameplay.

Whether you are excited about Everspace 2 or the new Madden 24 trial, let us know in the comments!