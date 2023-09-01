The European Space Agency Approves of Starfield’s “NASA-Punk” Aesthetic as It Humanizes the Game

The upcoming game Starfield, developed by Bethesda, has been described as having a “NASA-Punk” aesthetic. This term was coined by the development team to represent a sci-fi universe that combines the practicality of real-life space technology with the aesthetics of Punk culture. Now, the European Space Agency’s head of branding and partnerships, Emmet Fletcher, has expressed his approval of this design decision, stating that it “humanizes” the game.

Fletcher explains that the “NASA-Punk” aesthetic reflects a future where technology is worn and loved, capturing the idea that if something works, it doesn’t need to be changed. This aesthetic can be seen in the European Space Agency’s own missions, such as the Rosetta mission, which took 20 years of development. Fletcher points out that while some of the technology used may appear dated, it is reliable and gets the job done.

In contrast to the pristine and self-healing look often portrayed in science fiction, Fletcher believes that the “NASA-Punk” aesthetic offers a more realistic representation. He compares it to the cleanliness of a clean room but acknowledges that tools like spanners and screwdrivers are likely to have scratches and tape on them for practical reasons. This adds a human touch to the design, making it relatable and grounded.

Fletcher cites the film Blade Runner as an example of entertainment media that has embraced this futuristic yet gritty design. He believes that the “NASA-Punk” aesthetic of Starfield provides a refreshing departure from the usual depiction of highly polished and sterile futuristic settings.

Overall, the European Space Agency approves of Starfield’s “NASA-Punk” aesthetic as it brings a sense of realism and humanity to the game’s universe. This design choice combines the practicality of real-life space technology with the relatability of Punk culture, creating a unique and compelling visual style.

Sources:

– European Space Agency’s head of branding and partnerships, Emmet Fletcher.