The European Parliament raises concerns over the digital euro

The Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has expressed concerns about the proposed digital euro. During a session with Fabio Panetta, Executive of the European Central Bank (ECB), MEPs raised questions regarding the costs for banks and the potential benefits for EU citizens.

One concern raised by MEP Markus Ferber is the potential costs for shops and banks associated with accepting and providing infrastructure for the digital euro. Ferber argued that while there shouldn’t be additional fees, intermediaries would still need to invest in a new payment infrastructure to compete with the private sector.

MEP Joachim Schuster questioned the purpose of the digital euro and was unsure about the benefits it would bring to citizens. Meanwhile, MEP Michiel Hoogeveen expressed skepticism, stating that the digital euro seemed like a solution in search of a problem.

In response to these concerns, Panetta assured that there would be no extra charges for merchants. He explained that the fees for the digital euro would not exceed those for comparable means of payment. Panetta also highlighted that merchants were actually enthusiastic supporters of the digital euro, as it would provide an alternative to more costly payment providers.

Regarding the costs for banks, Panetta stated that they would be compensated for the infrastructure they would need to set up and provide to users for free. He also emphasized that banks could offer users additional services to generate profits.

Panetta also addressed the need for a cash equivalent in the digital space. He argued that without a digital means of payment that can be used everywhere in the EU, private digital payment providers, many of which are non-European, would gain ground over cash. He emphasized that the ECB would be a better business partner for banks compared to big tech companies, as European banks would be at risk of disintermediation if the latter entered the market.

Furthermore, Panetta highlighted the privacy benefits of the digital euro, including anonymous offline payments and the inability of the ECB to identify holders of digital euro accounts.

MEPs now have the opportunity to shape the regulation alongside EU member states. Once the regulation is approved, the ECB will be able to issue the digital euro within the limits set by the regulation.

