EU Targets Big Tech Companies in Digital Rules Enforcement

The European Union (EU) has taken action against several major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta, and TikTok parent ByteDance. These companies have been classified as online “gatekeepers” under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which seeks to curb the market power of online platforms.

The Digital Markets Act sets out a set of regulations aimed at preventing tech giants from monopolizing new digital markets. It includes strict guidelines and potential penalties, such as hefty fines or even the possibility of breaking up a company.

This move by the EU is part of a larger update to the bloc’s digital rulebook, which is gradually being implemented. It follows the introduction of the Digital Services Act, designed to enhance user safety on the internet.

According to the European Commission, digital platforms can be labeled as gatekeepers if they serve as crucial intermediaries connecting businesses and consumers through core platform services. Examples of these services include Google’s Chrome browser, Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Meta’s WhatsApp messaging app, TikTok’s social network, and Amazon’s Marketplace and Apple’s App Store acting as middlemen.

Under the Digital Markets Act, the targeted companies have six months to comply with the new requirements, which will significantly impact how they operate.

The regulations introduced by the EU’s Digital Markets Act include measures to promote competition and fair practices. For example, messaging services will be required to work with each other, enabling users of different platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to exchange texts and files seamlessly.

Additionally, the act prohibits platforms from favoring their own products or services over competitors in search results. This means that companies like Amazon cannot prioritize their own-brand products over those sold by third-party merchants. It also restricts the ability of online services to combine user data for targeted advertising unless explicit consent is given.

Violations of the Digital Markets Act could result in fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue, with repeat offenders facing fines of up to 20% or possible company breakup.

The EU’s efforts to rein in the power of major tech companies reflect a broader international trend of governments seeking to address concerns over monopolistic practices and market dominance in the digital space.

Overall, the EU’s Digital Markets Act aims to level the playing field and ensure that no online platform can act as if it is “too big to care.” It represents a significant development in the regulation of Big Tech and will shape the future of digital markets within the EU.

