The European Union Designates Six Tech Giants as “Gatekeepers” in New Pro-Competition Rules

The European Union has taken steps to rein in the market power of six tech giants by implementing new proactive and pro-competition rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The designated “gatekeepers” are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Microsoft. A total of 22 core platform services operated by these gatekeepers have been identified, including social networks, intermediation services, advertising delivery systems, browsers, operating systems, communication platforms, search engines, and video sharing platforms.

The DMA applies when a certain threshold of market power is reached, with criteria such as a large user base, turnover, and market capitalization. The regulation technically started to apply in May and aims to address concerns of unfair advantage, anti-competitive behavior, and lack of choice in the market. Key provisions of the DMA include a ban on self-preferencing, restrictions on app store monopolies, requirements for data portability and service interoperability, and limitations on user tracking and profiling. Penalties for breaches can reach up to 10% of annual turnover.

The new rules are expected to create opportunities for competition on major platforms and enable independent app stores, alternative payment services, and upstart search engines to thrive. However, it remains to be seen how effective the new regime will be in rebalancing the digital playing field dominated by Big Tech. While the designation of gatekeepers and the enforcement of pro-competition rules are steps toward fairer competition, it may take time to dilute the influence of powerful network effects and change consumer perceptions of trusted tech brands.

