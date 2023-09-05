5 Tips for Estate Planning with Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has brought about significant changes in the world of assets and estate planning is no exception. While the principles of estate planning remain the same, the complexity of the pre-planning process has increased due to the unique features of cryptocurrency.

Here are five tips for cryptocurrency owners to consider when planning their estate:

1. Know where the crypto is held

The location of your cryptocurrency assets can have a significant impact on the estate planning process. If your cryptocurrency is held with traditional brokers or crypto exchanges, it can be handled similarly to other investment assets. You can designate a beneficiary or specify distribution in your will or trust documents. However, if you have self-custodied crypto assets in an off-chain wallet, it’s essential to inform your family members about its existence and provide them with means to access it.

2. Understand that your crypto could be lost forever

If your cryptocurrency is stored on an encrypted hard drive and sufficient pre-planning has not been done, there is a risk of losing your crypto assets entirely. Misplacement, destruction, theft, or loss of the encryption key can result in your heirs never receiving the benefits of your investment. It is crucial to thoroughly plan and manage your crypto assets to avoid them becoming inaccessible after your death.

3. Provide access to crypto accounts

It is vital to provide the necessary information and means for your heirs to access your crypto assets while balancing the security of your accounts. Experts recommend setting up a centralized location to secure all relevant information about your digital assets and restricting access to the fiduciary responsible for your estate. It is crucial to consider the difficulties that unfamiliar individuals may face in accessing crypto accounts and provide comprehensive information to facilitate the allocation of funds.

4. But be careful how you give access to accounts

Keeping your accounts secure during the estate planning process is of utmost importance. Best practices should be followed, and confidential data should not be recorded in public documents such as wills. Utilizing secure digital vaults or reputable third-party services specialized in digital estate planning can be a prudent approach. Eliminating access to family members who may exploit it for personal gain is critical, emphasizing the importance of a digital succession plan.

5. Cryptocurrency taxes

Tax implications should not be overlooked when dealing with cryptocurrency in estate planning. Any realized capital gain is taxable, as well as purchases made using crypto where the value of the goods exceeds the purchase price. Estate taxes may also apply, regardless of whether the cryptocurrency is hidden, if the estate surpasses certain thresholds. Tracking cost basis, gain and loss metrics, and complying with tax regulations are crucial aspects of estate planning involving digital assets.

In summary, estate planning with cryptocurrency requires careful consideration of the unique characteristics of these assets. By proactively planning ahead and ensuring proper access and security measures, you can avoid the potential risks and challenges of leaving crypto assets stranded or being taken advantage of by unscrupulous individuals.

Sources:

– Corey Roun, Senior Director of Trading and Derivative Strategies, Lyons Wealth Management.

– Sean Foote, Founder and CEO, Legacy Suite, an estate planning firm for traditional and digital assets.

– Joseph Fresard, Attorney, Simasko Law in the Detroit area.