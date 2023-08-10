Escape From Tarkov Patch 0.13.5: New Content and Wipe

Escape From Tarkov has released its latest patch, version 0.13.5, which includes a wipe that resets all players’ progress and gear. The update introduces several new features and content for players to explore.

One of the main additions in patch 0.13.5 is the expansion of the Streets Of Tarkov map. Players can now venture into this newly-explorable area, as showcased in the accompanying trailer. The trailer also provides a glimpse of the new equipment that has been added to the game.

The patch introduces a new boss enemy called Kaban, who can be found at a heavily-fortified car repair shop in Streets Of Tarkov. Kaban is guarded by a large number of well-armed guards and possesses heavy machine guns of his own.

Additionally, patch 0.13.5 brings kit presets, allowing players to save and equip complete sets of gear without the need for individual organization. Alongside this, six new guns (SVT-40, AVT-40, AK-12, PKM, PKP, and Ryzhy sawn-off shotgun) have been introduced, along with various new ammo types and weapon mods.

The update also includes improvements to the AI scav behavior, making them more challenging opponents for players. The AI scav groups will now spawn as organized teams, essentially forming small gangs.

For more details on the changes and additions made in Escape From Tarkov patch 0.13.5, refer to the official patch notes.

