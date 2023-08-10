The Inaugural Flight of Ariane 6 Delayed to 2024

The European Space Agency (ESA) has officially announced that the first flight of the Ariane 6 rocket will not take place this year. The Director General of ESA, Josef Aschbacher, stated in a LinkedIn post that the inaugural flight has been rescheduled for next year after a series of engine tests that are planned in the coming weeks. The collaboration between ESA, vehicle prime contractor ArianeGroup, Arianespace, and the French space agency CNES has confirmed that the new target for the inaugural launch is 2024.

The schedule for the vehicle’s first flight has been a subject of speculation and uncertainty over the past months. ESA had refrained from providing updates to allow for progress on engine and vehicle tests. A countdown test for the Ariane 6, conducted in July, had to be aborted due to certain measurements exceeding preset limits. The test, which was supposed to include a firing of the Vulcain 2.1 engine, had to be abandoned because of a shortage of liquid oxygen propellant. This test has now been rescheduled for August 29.

Additionally, a test of the upper-stage engine in Germany was postponed due to software anomalies but is now scheduled for September 1. Following these tests, a long-duration static-fire test of the Vulcain 2.1 engine is planned for September 26 at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. Only after this test will a launch date for the inaugural Ariane 6 be announced.

The delay of the Ariane 6’s debut to 2024 was expected, and it has had an impact on Europe’s access to space. The Ariane 5 rocket made its final launch in July, while the Vega C rocket remains out of service after a launch failure in December 2022. Europe also lost access to Russia’s Soyuz rocket after the invasion of Ukraine last year. In response, ESA has procured Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX for its Euclid and Hera missions. There are also plans to use the Falcon 9 for the Galileo navigation satellites and the EarthCARE Earth science mission in 2024.

The first launch of the Ariane 6 is highly anticipated, as it will carry several smallsat payloads, including the NASA-supported Cubesat Radio Interferometry Experiment (CURIE), which is tentatively scheduled for launch on April 1, 2024.