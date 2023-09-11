CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Get a Massive Discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Trade-in

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Get a Massive Discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Trade-in

If you’re in the market for a new camera phone, now is the perfect time to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently, Samsung is offering a massive discount on this device, with a price drop of $980, bringing the total cost down to $399.99 from its original price of $1,379.99.

The discount is available through an enhanced trade-in credit program. By trading in your eligible device, you can receive up to $800 in trade-in credit, in addition to a storage upgrade worth $180. This deal not only makes the phone more affordable but also provides an opportunity to upgrade your device.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, we found it to be a fast and responsive device with an incredible screen. The standout feature of this phone is its camera, which surpassed all other models in our tests. If an exceptional camera is a priority for you, this phone is definitely worth considering.

The amount of trade-in credit you receive will depend on the value of your trade-in device. Naturally, newer devices will result in higher trade-in values. However, given the excellent camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, any device you offer up for trade-in could be well worth it.

If you’re still skeptical, take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra prices and deals available. The discounted price, coupled with the superior camera capabilities of this device, makes it a compelling choice for anyone in need of a top-notch camera phone.

Sources:
– Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Samsung.com
– Best Camera Phones Guide

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C Charging Port: What You Need to Know

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Adobe’s Patch Tuesday Update Fixes Critical Security Flaw in Acrobat and Reader

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Growing Human Cells in Replica Eye Could Be Breakthrough for Treating Macular Degeneration

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C Charging Port: What You Need to Know

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Adobe’s Patch Tuesday Update Fixes Critical Security Flaw in Acrobat and Reader

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Discover Potential Signs of Life on Exoplanet K2-18 b

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

How to Bring Back the 4-Star Heimerdinger in Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments