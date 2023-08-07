Epic Games Store Free Games: Claim Now or Miss Out!

Every week, the Epic Games Store offers free games or DLC that would normally come with a price tag. This selection includes both indie gems and occasional appearances of AAA titles. Currently, you can get two free games on the Epic Games Store: Bloons TD6 and Loop Hero. Bloons TD6 is a 2D tower defense game where you have to build mines and defensive structures to stop balloons from reaching the other side of the screen. Loop Hero is an indie deckbuilder that takes you on an endless, procedurally-generated journey where you fight with your deck of cards.

The upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store, available from August 10, include Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You. Europa Universalis IV is a strategy game where you can lead your nation to greatness, explore new lands, conquer territories, and shape world events. Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You is an immersive narrative-driven game where you play the role of a government agent using surveillance technology to investigate and monitor citizens’ online activities.

To claim the free games on the Epic Games Store, simply log in or create an account, search for the game’s title, and click “Get” to download and play from the Epic Games Launcher. Remember to act quickly as the free games are usually available for seven days only.

Epic Games usually releases the next lineup of free games every Thursday at specific times depending on your time zone. Make sure to bookmark this page to stay updated on upcoming free games.

