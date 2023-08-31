The Novation Circuit Rhythm: A Portable Sampler and Drum Machine for the On-the-Go Musician

The Novation Circuit Rhythm is a standalone sampler and drum machine designed for electronic musicians who prefer a more hands-on and tactile experience. As a product from Novation, a well-known name in the pro audio space, the Circuit Rhythm offers a powerful tool for creativity on the go.

With its compact size and solid build quality, the Circuit Rhythm is perfect for taking with you wherever you need to go. The rear panel design provides a nice tilt, making it easier to see and comfortable for long sessions. It features 8 rotary knobs and 32 velocity-sensitive pads, which are essential for performance.

The Circuit Rhythm comes pre-loaded with one sample pack, but it can be expanded to accommodate up to 32 sample packs. Despite the potential for expansion, the storage capacity is already quite impressive, with a single sample pack being able to load 64 project memories, 128 samples, and 16 Grid FX presets.

This powerful little unit is packed with features that may take some time to fully grasp, but once you become familiar with it, it becomes more and more intuitive. The encoder knobs allow for smooth application of synth-inspired effects, and they can also be used for mixing levels and effects sends. The “mutate” feature offers new creative possibilities by reassigning notes to different steps in a pattern.

While there may be a learning curve to become proficient with the Circuit Rhythm, the effort is worth it. Once you master it, you can start building interesting patterns and incorporating your own samples. The only minor drawbacks are the size of the pads and the velocity sensitivity, but these can be overlooked considering the portability of the device.

Priced at 570 Australian Dollars and backed by a 3-year warranty, the Novation Circuit Rhythm is available at music stores. For those seeking a mobile electronic music experience, the Circuit Rhythm is an excellent choice.

