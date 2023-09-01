Fall Cleaning Tips and More: A Roundup of Must-Reads

This week’s must-reads cover a range of topics, from fall cleaning tips to peeling garlic and dealing with a phobia of tiny holes. If you’re planning surgery, you’ll want to read about the benefits of a high-intensity “prehab” exercise routine. And if you have pets, it’s important to know that cats and dogs can develop dementia.

If you’re looking for cleaning advice, our Home You Own team has compiled tips from professional house cleaners and cleaning experts to help you tackle a deep clean. From efficiency to thoroughness, their advice will make your next whole-house scrub-down a breeze. And if you’re hiring a house cleaner, don’t miss the seven things they wish all clients would do.

In the realm of food, our food editor shares five clever ways to peel garlic. These tips, including shaking garlic between two bowls and using the microwave, will save you time in the kitchen.

Have you ever wondered why some people have a negative reaction to tiny holes? It turns out, it’s a phenomenon known as trypophobia. Trisha S. Pasricha, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, explains more about this fear and its visual triggers.

To brighten your day, we have a collection of things that brought us joy this week. From capturing the beauty of the super blue moon to discovering the world’s oldest chicken, there’s something for everyone. And if you’re in need of a good laugh, check out the international gravy wrestling championships.

We hope you find these articles informative and enjoyable. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to email us at [email protected]. Happy reading!

