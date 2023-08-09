Apple’s iOS 17 Update to Bring Changes to iPhone Call Screen

One of the changes coming with Apple’s upcoming iPhone software update, iOS 17, will require users to retrain their thumbs. According to a CNBC report, the “End Call” button will be relocated from the center of the call screen to the bottom right. In its place, a button that brings up the Keypad will be placed.

For long-term iPhone users who are accustomed to hanging up calls by pressing the center button, this change may take some readjustment. Already, some social media users are expressing their complaints about this modification.

iOS 17 is said to be one of the biggest revamps of iPhone phone apps in years, as per CNBC. Alongside the relocation of the “End Call” button, the update will bring increased personalization for calls, live voicemail, FaceTime messaging, and the ability to turn your photos into stickers. Apple’s website provides a preview of these upcoming features.

Currently, the updated software is available in beta form, which implies that some features may be subject to change before the official release. The iOS 17 update is scheduled to be launched in the fall.