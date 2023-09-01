Enabot EBO X: A Versatile and Stylish Robot Companion

The Enabot EBO X is a smart home robot that offers a range of features designed to make your life easier. Whether you’re looking for a security guard, an entertainer, or a smart speaker, this little robot has got you covered. While it may not excel at any one thing, its sleek design and abundance of smart home features make it a compelling choice.

One of the standout features of the EBO X is its sleek and futuristic design. With its spherical shape and two wheels, it looks incredibly well-built and modern. It even has a front display with customizable “eyes,” giving it a more human-like appearance. The built-in 4K camera is also a great addition, allowing for smooth viewing and adjustable angles. Privacy-conscious users will appreciate the ability to push the camera into the body of the robot when not in use.

Setting up the EBO X, however, can be a bit of a pain. It requires syncing with Alexa and enabling a dedicated skill set. While this should be a straightforward process, users may encounter hiccups and frustrations along the way. The smartphone app, while functional, could benefit from a more comprehensive tutorial to guide users through all the robot’s features.

When it comes to functionality, the EBO X offers a lot. It can serve as a smart speaker, security guard, and more. However, it doesn’t excel in all areas. The audio quality may suffer when the robot is on carpet, and the camera’s upward viewing angle can be awkward. While the EBO X is capable of mapping your home and acting as a security guard, dedicated security cameras may be a better option for most users.

In conclusion, the Enabot EBO X is a versatile and stylish robot companion that offers a range of smart home features. While it may not be perfect, its premium design and array of functionalities make it a worthwhile investment for those looking to enhance their smart home setup.

