Running 32-Bit x86 Software on Apple’s ARM-Based Macs

Evan Martin, the developer of retrowin32, a Windows and x86 emulator for Mac and web, has been delving into the possibilities of running 32-bit x86 binaries on the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture.

Initially, Martin didn’t consider Apple’s ARM-based Macs as a viable option for running older 32-bit x86 software due to the fact that the Rosetta binary translation system only supports 64-bit x86-64 binaries. However, he discovered that x64 actually features a compatibility mode for running 32-bit code. This compatibility mode enabled him to elegantly run 32-bit Windows executables using the high-performance Rosetta emulator.

The process of running a 32-bit executable on a 64-bit processor involves creating a 64-bit program that loads the 32-bit executable. This involves some intricate techniques to handle memory management and interface with the operating system. Martin explains these techniques thoroughly, providing insights into the inner workings of the process.

It’s important to note that this hack might not be effective indefinitely, particularly if Apple makes changes or deprecates the remaining x86-64 emulation provided by Rosetta. However, it’s worth mentioning that Apple’s “Game Porting Toolkit” employs similar techniques used by Wine. Therefore, if you’re working across different platforms, you might find Martin’s example and tricks quite useful.

Definitions:

x86: A family of instruction set architectures based on Intel microprocessors.

ARM64: Also known as AArch64, it is a 64-bit architecture developed by ARM Holdings and commonly used in mobile devices and embedded systems.

64-bit: A type of processor architecture that allows the CPU to process more data and memory at once compared to a 32-bit architecture.

x64: Another term used to refer to the 64-bit x86 architecture.

Wine: A compatibility layer that enables running Windows applications on other operating systems, such as macOS and Linux.

Sources:

– None